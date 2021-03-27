Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,382 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,838 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 235.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

TPR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

