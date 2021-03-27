Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vocera Communications worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $9,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

