Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.95 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,610 shares of company stock worth $3,991,485 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.