Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,722.74 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,294.72 and a 1 year high of $4,832.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,612.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,264.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

