Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.51% of MoneyGram International worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MGI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

