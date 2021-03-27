Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

