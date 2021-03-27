Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.77 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Seagen by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 8.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.23 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

