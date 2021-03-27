Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.86 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $203.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.79. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

