Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.19 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,066,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $202.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.