Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -266.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

