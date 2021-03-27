Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 100,745 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 369.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,192,766 over the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

