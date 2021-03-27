Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 12,042 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,103.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

