Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 13,989 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 79,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,285 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

