Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 40,054 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

