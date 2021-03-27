Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $262.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -973.96 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.23 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

