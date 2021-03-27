Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 205.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,472 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.18% of Alphatec worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last three months. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.33 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

