Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,074 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.