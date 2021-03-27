Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,763 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.12% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,835. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $58.27 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

