Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 31,854 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,854 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $48.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.