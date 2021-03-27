Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,955 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after buying an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

