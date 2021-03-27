Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,118 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.