Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 43,429 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,429 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

