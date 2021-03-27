Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 86,394 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

