Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $372.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.