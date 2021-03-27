Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $137,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.62 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

