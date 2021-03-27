Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.52 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Enigma has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00362122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.33 or 0.05051217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.