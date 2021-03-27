Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches One Day Volume of $286.94 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $286.94 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.