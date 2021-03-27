Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

