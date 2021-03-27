Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497,058 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.62% of Entegris worth $79,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.