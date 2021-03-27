Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 110,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

