Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENZN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 110,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
