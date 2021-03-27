Enzyme Finance Price Tops $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023060 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

