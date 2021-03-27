EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits One Day Volume of $61,463.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $61,463.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00240883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.00846929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030154 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.