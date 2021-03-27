EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

