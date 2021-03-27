Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,549,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $205,538,000 after purchasing an additional 380,404 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 154,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

