Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 175.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,048 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 153.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $182.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

