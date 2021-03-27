Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.93% of Equinix worth $589,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 643,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,495,000 after acquiring an additional 106,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $683.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $671.98 and a 200-day moving average of $721.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.90 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.