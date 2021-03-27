Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:NEO opened at C$19.79 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

