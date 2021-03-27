Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Tops $942,537.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Ergo has a total market cap of $90.28 million and approximately $942,537.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00005234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.13 or 0.03057024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00332531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.00904534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00404084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00357206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00239469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,116,300 coins and its circulating supply is 30,812,578 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

