ESBC Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $685,372.51 and $68,746.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,888,270 coins and its circulating supply is 26,608,936 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

