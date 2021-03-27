Essentia Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $2.60 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 211.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,213,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

