Ethereum Gold Project Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 515.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 477.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $400,529.03 and $1,796.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.