Etrion (TSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 35,615 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$125.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

