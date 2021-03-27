EUNO (EUNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,217.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $47,217.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.23 or 0.00659420 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,157,531,426 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

