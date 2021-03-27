Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.90

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26.03 ($0.34). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 9,719,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.90. The company has a market capitalization of £772.44 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.