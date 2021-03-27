EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 96,135 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

