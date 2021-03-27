Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $7.45 million and $10.09 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

