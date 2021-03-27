Evedo Hits Market Cap of $7.94 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. Evedo has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $10.92 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

