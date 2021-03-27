EventChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,021.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $746,789.02 and approximately $22,021.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00627210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00023524 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

