Everest (ID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Everest has a total market cap of $131.46 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00229550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.00866492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00075565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.