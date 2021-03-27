Everex Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and $4.57 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00621406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

